 Bayern Munich Signs James Rodriguez From Real Madrid - The Herald Nigeria

Bayern Munich Signs James Rodriguez From Real Madrid

Bayern Munich have signed Colombian international, James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan.

 

James Rodriguez, 25, has been closely monitored by English teams, Manchester United and Chelsea but the German side have now captured him till 2019, with an option of making it permanent.

 

“We are very happy that we were able to secure this transfer. The commitment of James Rodriguez was the great wish of our coach, Carlo Ancelotti, after both had already successfully worked together in Madrid,” Bayern chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, stated, Tuesday.

 

“James is a versatile player. He is dangerous, creates many chances and shoots to a great standard. With this transfer, we have been able to raise the quality of our team without question.”

Leave a comment

Emma

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar