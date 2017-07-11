Bayern Munich Signs James Rodriguez From Real Madrid - The Herald Nigeria

Bayern Munich have signed Colombian international, James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan.

James Rodriguez, 25, has been closely monitored by English teams, Manchester United and Chelsea but the German side have now captured him till 2019, with an option of making it permanent.

“We are very happy that we were able to secure this transfer. The commitment of James Rodriguez was the great wish of our coach, Carlo Ancelotti, after both had already successfully worked together in Madrid,” Bayern chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, stated, Tuesday.

“James is a versatile player. He is dangerous, creates many chances and shoots to a great standard. With this transfer, we have been able to raise the quality of our team without question.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment