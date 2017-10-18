Bayern Munich seem to have ended their torrid start in this season’s Champions League following the ease with which they swept aside Celtic defeating them by three goals

Thomas Muller blasted in the opener from close range after Craig Gordon saved a header from Robert Lewandowski, who was afforded far too much space.

Joshua Kimmich’s perfectly placed header from Kingsley Coman’s delivery made it 2-0.

Mats Hummels nodded in the third after the break for a Bayern side that passed up a number of excellent chances.

Celtic are third in Group B after three games, three points clear of bottom side Anderlecht, who lost 4-0 at home to Paris St-Germain.

It was looking ominous for Celtic from the outset and Bayern appeared to have taken a sixth-minute lead through Thiago Alcantara, but Robert Lewandowski’s cut-back was adjudged to have already gone out of play.

The hosts then had claims for a penalty waved away with Mikael Lustig’s tug on Lewandowski going unpunished, before David Alaba blasted over the crossbar from Kingsley Coman’s clever pass.

It was only a matter of time until the opener arrived and the pressure eventually told in the 17th minute, Muller firing home from point-blank range after Craig Gordon impressively kept out Lewandowski’s initial header.

Bayern doubled their lead midway through the half when an unmarked Kimmich headed Coman’s left-sided delivery across a helpless Gordon.

The visitors’ respite lasted less than six minutes after the interval as Hummels climbed above Scott Brown to nod Robben’s corner inside the far post.

Robben almost struck from a Kimmich corner on the hour, but the milestone man saw his header hooked off the line by Kieran Tierney.

Celtic did provide a rare threat to Sven Ulreich’s goal when Tierney shaved the outset of the upright with a fierce attempt from long range, but there was little to cheer for the Hoops’ sizeable away support.

Robben and Lewandowski both drew sharp saves from Gordon, while Brendan Rodgers’ side posed more questions at the other end in the final 20 minutes.

Brown struck the woodwork in the closing stages, before Scotland keeper Gordon brilliantly denied Lewandowski as Bayern eased to victory.

