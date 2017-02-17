BB Naija: Banky W Addresses Housemate, Gifty And Fans After Epic Shade - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer and EME record label boss, Banky W has addressed the epic shade thrown his way by the Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty, following his visit to the house.

Recall that Gifty had called the star a proud person adding that he is fake. She further noted that she knew neither him, Banky W nor Falz who had visited the house earlier.

Nigerians on social media went agog in reaction to what was described as naive and rude.

Penning his thoughts on the matter, Banky W took to his Instagram page to write:

Lol..okay, Quick thoughts:

Yall shld pls try and have mercy on her.

1) Not sure why she feels like I have “proudness”😩😂, but I certainly wasn’t paid to appear. I was in town for another gig and the producers asked if I could come on as a favour and give the contestants some advice that will be helpful to them down the line, which is all I tried to do. I think all the other contestants enjoyed our time together so it’s all good.

2) The thoughts I shared weren’t for the contestants alone; hopefully my words were beneficial to all the viewers at home.

3) It’s okay if Gifty, or anyone else doesn’t know who I am. I never assume that they do, or that they should. Pls if you don’t know me, feel free to epp my career – Google me or look up my music catalogue on YouTube.. or watch the wedding party movie. Whenever Gifty does make it home, she will have the opportunity to do the same.

Lastly, big thank you to the #bbnaija

Producers for having me on. I truly enjoyed my time on the show, and I always gain a sense of fulfilment whenever I get the chance to share my story and life lessons with people.

God bless us all and may the best contestant win! 😆👌👍🙌

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQlpRm0F2nk/

