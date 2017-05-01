BB Naija: Bisola Shades 'Hypocritical' Nigerians Criticizing TV Show - The Herald Nigeria

Ex-housemate in the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Bisola, has slammed Nigerians criticizing the show calling most of them hypocrites.

The ex-housemate and actress who emerged the 1st runner up in the competition noted that the content of the show as kicked against by some Nigerians is purely based on entertainment.

Speaking on SoundCity FM, the mother of one who was allegedly dumped at the altar said: “A lot of people are hypocrites. Even if Big Brother Naija was not on the air, It wouldn’t change the fact that people still do terrible things in the world.”

She added: “It would not change anything.

“Big Brother taught me a lot. It made me a stronger person. “People who didn’t even watch the show had their own perception of it. You cannot please everybody because even religious shows get criticised.”

She continued when asked on her relationship with ThinTallTony.: “There’s no bad blood. I wouldn’t have played so much with him if I knew he was married.”

