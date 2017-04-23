BB Naija: These Were The Things We Cut From BB Naija Viewers - Ebuka - The Herald Nigeria

The show host for the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has opened up on some behind the scene acts which went down in the house.

Ebuka in a chat with Beat FM’s Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru on the radio station’s Midday show revealed that the organisers had to cut some part of the show from public viewing.

The show host further addressed a question posed on whether any of the housemates had sex during their stay in the house.

Read excerpts below:

Toolz: There were some concerns that it wouldn’t be as successful because there was no shower hour, I mean, what people kind of expect from Big Brother.

Ebuka: “I wasn’t worried about that to be very honest, I mean Big Brother, even with the African seasons, the Drama has also come with the Nigerians, Because the Nigerian housemates always came with that ‘You better know who i am’ [vibe], so when you have 12, 13, 16 of those personalities together, you don’t need a shower hour to get this sort of drama.

I think that showed itself. As much as it was probably the most censored season of Big brother ever, a lot of things were actually not broadcast.

No shower hour, a lot of the kissing, a lot of things were actually not broadcast because they knew it wasn’t going to be Nigerian friendly.

There were issues with National assembly, National Broadcasting Corporation not wanting certain things to go on air, even if the show was rated 18, they still didn’t care. So a lot of things weren’t put on air, still the drama was crazy.

Toolz: So what was not on air?

Ebuka: A lot of things, lots of things (laughs)

Toolz: Did any of the contestants have like, Proper full Sexy time?

Ebuka: Like Sex? None that I know of. To be very honest, none that I know of. I don’t think any body went that far. If any body did, they must have been very sly about it. But I don’t think any body went that far.

Toolz: So, what was actually censored then?

Ebuka: A lot of nud!ty, there were people who walked around the house naked.

Toolz: Other than Tboss, who else got naked?

Ebuka: Well, That’s what the viewers would never know, ‘cos it just was never broadcast, and since it wasn’t broadcast, it can’t be content anymore so i can’t talk about it. But couple of people were caught on camera doing “things” (Laughs).

Toolz: What kind of things?

Ebuka: Things!.. Things like? how do i say this, Self Happiness?

Sometimes.. Sometimes, maybe. I mean three months is a long time. I’m sure you dig what ‘Self happiness’ means, lol.

