Following his emergence as the winner of the N25 million cash prize from the recently concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Efe took time out to visit Internally Displaced People at their camp in Abuja.

The ‘Based On Logistics’ CEO was pictured in his Range Rover SUV as he distributed some relief materials to the IDPs.

See photos of the recently concluded BB Naija winner, Efe at Kuchingoro area of Abuja below:

