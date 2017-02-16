BB Naija: Funke Akindele-Bello Reacts To Gifty's Jibe At Falz, Banky W - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele has reacted to the viral diss dished out by Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty following Banky W’s visit to the house in South Africa.

Gifty had during the Diary session said that Banky W was proud and she did not know who he is.

She further said she did not know Falz who had visited the housemates earlier.

In reaction, fans have called the housemate out.

Banky W took to his page to react to the diss while Funke Akindele took sides with her fellow stars.

See reactions below on the actress’ page:

