 BB Naija: Funke Akindele-Bello Reacts To Gifty's Jibe At Falz, Banky W - The Herald Nigeria

BB Naija: Funke Akindele-Bello Reacts To Gifty’s Jibe At Falz, Banky W

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele has reacted to the viral diss dished out by Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty following Banky W’s visit to the house in South Africa.

Gifty had during the Diary session said that Banky W was proud and she did not know who he is.

She further said she did not know Falz who had visited the housemates earlier.

In reaction, fans have called the housemate out.

Banky W took to his page to react to the diss while Funke Akindele took sides with her fellow stars.

See reactions below on the actress’ page:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar