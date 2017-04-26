BB Naija: Gifty Makes Fresh Revelation Regarding Relationship With Mr. 2Kay - The Herald Nigeria

The ex-big brother naija housemate, Gifty has reacted to reports linking her romantically to Nigerian singer, Mr. 2Kay.

The ex-housemate’s shocking revelation comes after Mr. 2Kay had in a recent interview confirmed that they were both a couple.

Mr. 2Kay had in the interview with Saturday Beats said: “I do not womanise because I am a one man, one woman type of guy. Gift is my girlfriend and everybody should know about that. You see us together all the time and I never denied her for any reason. However I did not want to say so much because I did not want to say things that would make her go out of the house. However, she is my very good friend and we have been friends for a very long time.

“I had known her since 2013 and I knew her through my manager, Energy. We spoke on the phone several times before we became close. Then it was Blackberry that was in vogue, so we used to chat a lot and that was how I got to know her.”

Speaking on her performance within the Big Brother Naija house prior to her eviction, Mr. 2Kay said: “Her performance at the Big Brother house was all a game and she had to do anything to get the money. That was her strategy but she actually overplayed it. We are all humans and we make mistakes which we can correct. I don’t know what I would have done if I was in her shoes, so I cannot judge her. I could have done worse things but the camera was not on me.

“It does not matter that she did not bring home the N25m. She is still a winner and N25m is nothing, I can tell you that it is nothing because I know I make more than that in less than three months from my music on Music Plus, so it is nothing.”

In reaction to the confirmation, Gifty Powers took to her social media page to deny the relationship stating that she is single.

