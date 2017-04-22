BB Naija: I Did Not Molest Tboss, What Really Happened - Kemen - The Herald Nigeria

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ekemini Ekerete popularly known as Kemen who was evicted from the competition after a sexual assault case was raised against him has finally spoken up on his disqualification from the competition.

Recall that the ex-housemate was caught on tape fondling Tboss’ breasts without her consent leading to his disqualification from the competition.

The ex-housemate in reaction to the move which caused several controversies on social media has accused the organisers of the show of not being fair in their judgement.

Following the show host, Ebuka’s revelation that it took the panel deliberating on the matter about seven hours to reach a final verdict, Kemen noted that he was unjustly evicted from the competition.

In a chat with New Telegraph, the fitness trainer said:“I don’t think they were fair but in their perception of the scenario, it is normal for them to take the decision they took because it was necessary at that time based on how sensitive they were to the issue.”

Answering question on if he was led on to touch Tboss’ breast by the victim, Kemen said: “There was no leading on, I and T-Boss had a cordial relationship. There was no leading on of any sort and there was no case of molestation.”

