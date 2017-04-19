BB Naija: This Was How Long It Took Us To Deliberate On Tboss-Kemen Sexual Molestation Case - Ebuka - The Herald Nigeria

Following the completion of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, the dust regarding the happenings inside the house is yet to settle down.

This comes on the heels of the revisited sexual molestation case against Kemen which led to his disqualification and eviction.

Recall that Tboss who emerge one of the last three in the house had ignored Kemen for touching her without consent in the house.

Comedian AY and Helen Paul were also dragged into the mess after they made jokes to trivialize the matter.

In reaction to the decision of the organisers to disqualify and evict Kemen from the house, The show host, Ebuka while chatting with OAP Toolz on BeatFM revealed it took seven hours to come to a decision over the matter.

He noted that there were several suggestions, deliberation and pleas for and against the victim before the decision to disqualify Kemen was reached.

