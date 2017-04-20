BB Naija: Marvis Lied To Her Fans, She's Not A Princess Anywhere - Eleme Princess Shares Evidence - The Herald Nigeria

A social media user has called out ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Marvis over her claims that she is a princess.

Recall that the Big Brother Naija contestant had disclosed that she is a princess from a royal family in Eleme Kingdom in Rivers state.

Following the claim, Marvis was pictured receiving blessings from her father as other housemates including Bisola and Kemen were royally welcomes.

In an unexpected twist of events, a social media user, Dorathy, who claims to be the real princess of Eleme kingdom has called the BB Naija contestant out noting that she lied to her fans.

The social media user who claimed the BB Naija contestant was impersonating her further shared photos of documents to back her claim.

See photos below:

