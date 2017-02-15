 BB Naija: Nigerians React As Thin Tall Tony Gets Under The Sheets With Bisola - The Herald Nigeria

BB Naija: Nigerians React As Thin Tall Tony Gets Under The Sheets With Bisola

Nigerians on social media are keeping up with the excitement served by the Reality TV show, Big Brother Naija hosted in South Africa.

However, there have been major reactions on social media platform following the ‘under the sheets’ action which played out between two of the housemates, Thin Tall Tony and Bisola.

The duo went under the covers and have since sparked major reactions from fans on social media especially following the report that Thin Tall Tony who is up for eviction is married.

See some reactions below:

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

