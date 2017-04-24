BB Naija: Tboss Addresses Kemen's Claim Denying He Molested Her - The Herald Nigeria

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tboss, has reacted to the recent claim made by Kemen who was disqualified from the competition on grounds that he sexually molested her.

Recall that Kemen had in a recent interview noted that the decision of the judges to disqualify him was not well thought out adding that Tboss knows what really happened between them on the fateful night.

In reaction, Tboss in a recent interview with The Nation noted that she is not ready to address the claims made by the fitness trainer just yet.

Read excerpts from a recent interview below:

_

Q: The issue of Kemen sleeping on the same bed with you led him to being disqualified from the house. Kemen has said what happened under the sheets wasn’t what viewers thought. He said when you come out, you’ll be able to talk about it. What really happened?

_

A: Well, since he is saying that, he should just go ahead and actually say what really happened.

_

Q: Kemen said he was just trying to pull a duvet apart, that both of you usually sleep into each other? And that was what he was trying to do…

_

A: (Making faces)… See, since I got back (from South Africa), I haven’t slept. I had one hour sleep last night. My head is full with media interviews and so much running around. The last thing I want to think about now is the Kemen issue. I didn’t like it and to be very honest, Kemen was a good friend. But I really do not want to comment about this right now. I am not ready. When I’m ready, I will speak about it.

