BB Naija: Tboss Issues Statement On BB Naija Sexual Assault Scandal (Videos) - The Herald Nigeria

Following the completion of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, the dust is yet to settle as regards the sexual molestation case against Tokunbo ‘TBoss’ Idowu which led to the disqualification and eviction of fellow housemate, Kemen.

Following the joke made by comedian AY Makun and Helen Paul which sparked social media reactions, the victim of the sexual assault case, Tboss has issued a statement with regards to the case.

Tboss took to her Instagram page to share videos in which she thanked Nigerians for their continued support adding that she is ready to promote and uphold values she holds dear.

She said: “First of all, I will like to thank everyone who supported me in my Big Brother Naija journey. I’m beyond grateful for your time and the immense efforts and resources to get me to the Top 3. It has been a big adjustment for me coming back home to Nigeria concerning the attention my participation in the show attracted. Why I’ve tried to adjust as fast as I can, certain incidents have happened in the past week that have been difficult to shake off.

“I am not unaware of the the thousands who raised their voices in my defence. I am extremely grateful to you all. I have realized for the foreseeable future, I will always be in the eye of the storm and that is why I have chosen to be measured in my approach and speech. I am however not oblivious to it all. Words are powerful but actions speak louder.

“Over the next few weeks, I will align myself with several courses that promote and uphold values I hold dear. Going forward, I will no longer allow myself to be put in situations that trivialize and attempt to normalize the unfortunate incident that happened to me on March 5th in the Big Brother Naija house. Conversations must be had on the importance of consent. Thank you so much guys for listening to me. This is TBoss.”

A post shared by TBoss Idowu📺 (@officialtboss_) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

A post shared by TBoss Idowu📺 (@officialtboss_) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment