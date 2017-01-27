BBNaija Controversy - Yemi Alade, Fidelis Duker blast FG - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Afro-pop queen, Yemi Alade, and renowned film maker, Fidelis Duker, are among the Nigerian entertainers who have frowned at the Federal Government’s decision to probe the shooting of the ongoing Big Brother Naija, BBN, reality TV show, in South Africa.

The “Johnny” crooner took to her Twitter page to react to the issue. According to the singer, fthe ederal government shouldn’t probe the Big Brother Naija and if they want to, they must tell the world why they mistakenly bombed an IDP camp.

On his own, Fidelis Duker questioned whether it was the government’s business to know where BBN is produced.

“What is your business where BBN is produced? It’s simply a strategic business decision. Don’t Nigerian filmmakers shoot their movies in other countries?”

“When Cadbury and the likes left Nigeria for neighbouring Ghana. Why didn’t you force them back? Fix your infrastructure and everything will fall in place,” Fidelis Duker wrote on his Facebook page.

The Federal Government, Monday, directed the NBC to determine whether MultiChoice, by shooting the show in South Africa, had breached the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way, as well as the issue of possible deceit, since the viewing public was never told that the event would be staged outside Nigeria.

