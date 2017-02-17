BBNaija: Gifty A Hairdresser Before Coming on Big Brother? These Throwback pics Suggest So - The Herald Nigeria

There has been a claim that Big Brother contestant Gifty who has been up for nomination for eviction this week was a hairdresser at a salon in Anambra state.

A Facebook User has shared a throwback picture of the Big Brother Naija Housemate. Apparently, she revealed the Anambra State beautiful Diva was “A hairdresser” in the suburb of Obosi in Anambra state!

Recall Gifty had earlier claimed she doesn’t know Falz, Mr Nigeria and Banky W, much to the chagrin of the viewers who are now calling for her eviction from the TV reality show.

Recall also, popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, fondly known as Jenifa took a swipe at her describing her as a Fake Babe.

