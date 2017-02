The Big Brother Naija 2017 journey for Soma and Miyonse came to an end on Sunday, 5th of February, as they were evicted from the Big Brother Naija house.

Efe, the Warri boy, escaped eviction when he got the highest votes among the trio nominated for eviction on Monday.

They were nominated by their fellow housemates, except Efe who got on the list after the then Head of House, CocoIce decided to save Gifty and put him up for eviction.

