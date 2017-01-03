 Beating Rihanna Doesn't Mean You Can Beat Me - Soulja Boy Threatens Chris Brown - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Beating Rihanna Doesn’t Mean You Can Beat Me – Soulja Boy Threatens Chris Brown

soulja-boy

American rapper, Soulja Boy has reacted to the reply given by Chris Brown over his call out.

Recall that drama started when Soulja Boy took to his Twitter page to call Chris Brown out for allegedly threatening to beat him up because he liked Karrueche Tran’s photo on Instagram.

In reaction to the claim, Chris Brown released a series f video on his social media page addressing the allegation levelled against him by the rapper.

Soulja Boy who felt offended by Chris Browns reply further reacted by threatening to beat the singer up adding that the fact that he hit female singer, Rihanna does no mean he, Chris Brown can handle him.

Watch video below:

😈 @chrisbrownofficial

A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on

