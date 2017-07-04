Beautiful Nigerian Doctor Returns N2.1million Erroneous Payment - The Herald Nigeria

A beautiful Nigerian doctor identified as Okolo Oteri Eme has reportedly refunded the sum of N2.1million paid erroneously into her account.

The Consultant Ophthalmologist based in Abuja was reported to have paid the excess arrears which was credited into her account by her employer.

Confirming the report on Saturday, the Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Petra Akinti Onyegbule, wrote on her Facebook page:

“My darling Doctor Okolo Oteri Eme was overpaid her arrears by 2.1 Million Naira. She refunded it. I celebrate her today like I always do.Has it become more rampant that banks overpay or do we now have more patriotic Nigerians? I love you doc. You know that.

“Ladies and gentlemen, friends and well… Join me in celebrating a woman of integrity, Consultant Opthalmologist Okolo Oteri Eme. Thank you for reflecting the Christ you love”

Another Facebook user praised her saying;

