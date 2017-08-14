I became President at 39, why can't you? - Obasanjo queries youth - The Herald Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged the Nigerian youth to wake up from their slumber and take the bull by the horns as far as national leadership is concerned.

The ex-military head of state, speaking at the Youth Governance Dialogue organised to mark this year’s International Youth Day said Nigeria needs leaders who are spiritually and academically sound.

Obasanjo who lamented the state of moral decay in the country, advised the youth to stop complaining about what was not handed to them on a platter and instead strive to build a formidable track record that will see them attain lofty heights.

His words:

”I joined politics from the top. The only position I contested for is President, but I had a track record of achievements, which led to that.

”Nobody will choose you; you have to choose yourself. Why should you have to become president at the age of 40? “Why can’t you become president at the age of 35? Why can’t you become president at the age of 30?

”General Gowon became Head of State at 33. I became Head of State at 39. And it is because of my track record, and thanks to Abacha (the late Gen. Sani Abacha)for putting me in jail.

”Those were the reasons why I had the opportunity to come back as elected President. The point is this -how are you prepared? Are you really prepared?

”You should engage in things that will bring about unity and integration. You see yourselves as Nigerians and one family instead of pursuing things that could divide the country.”

