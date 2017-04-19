Before the cock crows - The Herald Nigeria

When Nigeria’s motion for independence was moved by Anthony Enahoro, the unified aim was to dislodge the common enemy (the British) from the helm of affairs of this nation. Yet, barely 56 years after independence, we have failed as a nation to dislodge the enemy within eating up the glory of this great nation.

It’s only factual to say that Nigeria lies in utter ruins as against the once promising giant of Africa the world looked up to pre-independence. Although I won’t ask how we got here, but it’s important to note that at one point in time, the world touted us as an amazon heading to lofty heights, with vast mineral resources, magnanimous workforce, a booming agricultural sector and with the discovery of black diamond (crude) we became the spectacle the world beheld.

Unfortunately, we are now only a parody of such lofty heights, we wallow in abject poverty and we are currently classified among the third world countries. Only if I can get a magic wand, I wouldn’t have had any reason to write this piece because I would have turned the tides of an event around and reshaped the destiny of this great nation into a more relevant one.

Having gone through many trying times as a nation in our 56 years of existence, I believe there is hope ahead and I see a new dawn in the political geography of this great nation. For those who follow the political affairs of this nation valiantly, the microscopic few whose insight can be likened to that of a telescope, it is worthy of note that the political class of 1960 is fading away with high alacrity. The mechanism of a political shift is currently in play, political power would change hands from the current elite structure to a different, much younger and globally educated local crop of young people. Time they say is the most potent medicine mankind ever had.

These set of young change makers would be the determinant of a redefined model of living within this geographical cavity and as a nation, new political ideologies would suffice negating the old ones, the clamor to redefine our goals as a nation and setting our priorities right would be the order of the day, new alliance would surge, there would be massive reduction in the level of gullibility, citizens would be mentally alert and ready to challenge any anti-people policy, new model of education would be formulated, our culture would take center stage, we would begin the journey to nationhood while retracing our steps back to where the class of 1960 lost track and Nigeria would be great again.

Sorrow, as they say, may tarry for a night, nevertheless joy comes in the morning. Inasmuch as the crow of a cock signifies the dawn of a new day, how bright the day becomes is a resolution of the efforts invested before the cock crows, hence before Nigeria becomes the great nation we all envisage to witness, efforts must be invested by the current trend of young people scrambling to join the political train. What needs to be done is celestial to the success of this nation.

The major solution to any problem is being conscious of the problem and the knowledge of the problem, hence before the birth of a new dawn in the Nigerian political arena, young change-makers need to be conscious and learn to adapt to shift in current political circumstances.

Dr. Alinsky, in his book “Rules for Radicals” advice young people to “learn a lesson! Go home, organize, build power and at the next convention, be the delegates”. Therefore, the desire to rant should be quenched with a unified colloquium of young organized people ready to be the delegates at the next elections. Young people need to be ready to play an active role in politics while uniting against all odds and resolving any fracas caused by the difference in political paymasters.

Subsequently, studying with zeal, reading voraciously and doing extensive research into the causes, actions and alliances forged that in turn affected the direction of Nigeria negatively is needed so as to be prepared with the right recipe before getting power, therefore young people need to grow the will to adopt a new model of life for the Nigerian people. Millennials must have a degree of control over the flow of events with adequate planning all through to the end, and the will to adopt our indigenous solution model to impending challenges while in turn dealing with procrastination and nonchalance as one of the greatest threat to success.

Finally, it is widely acclaimed that when preparation meets opportunity, success is always recorded. As Africans, we have so much languished on the belief that success comes through prayers, but alas, success comes through, extensive planning, backed with action.

Hence, before the cock crows to announce the birth of a new day in the Nigerian political arena, work must be done.

Take action today as a young person so that history will absolve you!

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment