Behave like a lawyer - Peterside tells Wike - The Herald Nigeria

The All Progressive Congress candidate at the 2015 Rivers state governorship election, Dr Dakuku Peterside has urged the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike to behave like a lawyer following his statements he has been marked for assassination by the Inspector- General of Police.

He said his utterances were condemnable and failed to reflect his training as a lawyer.

“This is the first time in the history of Nigeria that the governor of a state will openly accuse the nation’s number one policeman of plotting to kill him.

“Wike claims he is a lawyer and we expect such a person to head to court to bring the police boss to justice if he has facts and proof to get a conviction.

“Accusing the Police IG of attempted murder is a serious offense,” Peterside told Vanguard.

The Rivers state governor has had a revolving relationship with the APC federal government, often criticizing steps taken by President Muhammadu Buhari and transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, who preceded him in office as Rivers governor.

Wike however recently donated 8 gunboats to a federal government agency, the Nigerian Navy, in keeping with a promise to help equip security agencies fighting oil theft and other crimes in the Niger Delta region.

The governor made sure to warn that the gunboats should never be taken out of Rivers state as they were purchased for the security of residents of Rivers state and not necessarily those of neighboring states.

