Belarus to allow visa-free entry for EU and U.S. citizens for 5 days

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday said the country would allow citizens of EU member states, Japan and the U.S. to enter Belarus without a visa for up to five days.

The president’s press service said that Lukashenko has signed a decree to allow 80 countries this free visa entry into the country.

The measure is intended to promote tourism and business trips, the press service said.

Belarus, an insular, former Soviet republic and close ally of Russia, is one of the poorest countries in Europe.

The decree, which apparently only applies to travellers entering via Minsk’s airport, will go into effect one month after it is officially published, the press service said, without giving an exact date.

Travellers will not be able to arrive on flights from Russia because such flights have no border control, the press service said in a statement.

Travellers will need to have a valid passport and a medical insurance policy with coverage of no less than 10,000 Euros for the duration of their stay, the statement said. (dpa/NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment