A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dele Belgore and a former Minister of Planning, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman have admitted collecting the sum of N450million, from the $115million allegedly shared by Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to rig the 2015 general elections.

This was revealed by an EFCC prosecution witness Usman Zakari on Monday before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos

The witness, who was testifying before Justice Rilwan Mohammed Aikawa of the high court, disclosed this while he was being cross-examined by Belgore’s counsel, Ebun Shofunde, SAN.

Zakari, who is an investigator with EFCC, had earlier revealed this while he was being led in evidence in chief by the EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo.

“The two defendants admitted signing the receipt of payment with which they collected the sum of N450 million. The first defendant (Belgore) particularly admitted disbursing the money”, he said.

At the resumed hearing of the matter Monday ‎Rotimi Oyedepo, also hinted the court of a possible amendment of the charge against the two defendants.

“We intend to amend the charge in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and the evidence with us.

“The law is that we can amend anytime before judgement is delivered”, the Oyedepo said.

The defence counsel Ebun Shofunde (SAN) and Tunji Ayanlaja (SAN) who did not oppose the amendment, sought for time to study the amended charge anytime it is served on them by the prosecution.

The Judge adjourned further hearing on the matter to November 24.

