Ben Carson, U.S. housing nominee, says he will monitor Trump confli

Ben Carson, Donald Trump’s nominee to lead U.S. housing policy, promised senators he would monitor any potential conflicts of interest between his agency and properties controlled by the president-elect.

Carson said he knew of no less than one Trump-controlled property that was eligible for federal funds administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and said he would keep an eye on any possible conflicts.

The retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate told the Senate Banking Committee that he would come up with a suggestion that might be acceptable to all sides.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, the ranking Democrat on the committee, asked whether Carson would report any possible conflicts to the panel.

“I will be more than delighted to discuss this, I will work with you to set that up,’’ Carson said. (Reuters/NAN)

