Benzema saves Real Madrid blushes set new record

It took a last minute gap effort of Real Madrid veteran striker, Karim Benzema, to level the scores for the los merengues at 3-3 against a more resilient Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey fixtures on Thursday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the second leg match played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Sevilla ended 3-3 and 6-3 on aggregate.

The result also saw Madrid extending its unbeating run to 40 games setting aside the previous created by FC Barcelona at 39.

FC Barcelona had set its streak of 39 games unbeaten between October 2015 and March 2016. But Madrid showed class by setting a new record against Sevilla to put it at 40.

Real Madrid has yet to lose a game since its 2-0 loss to Wolfsburg on April 6, 2016 quater-finals at Volkswagen Arena, when Ricardo Rodriguez and Max Arnold gave Wolfsburg a fully-deserved 2-0 first-leg advantage.

But the team from the Spanish capital has not looked back since then with a superlative hat trick from Christiano Ronaldo putting the team back on track.

Real Madrid then went on to win their record 11th Champions League making it the most successful team in Europe.

The los merengues enroute to this record played 40 games, with 30 wins and 10 draws. The team is now in contention for a treble.

The team is now in the quater-finals of Copa Del Rey, knockout stages of Champions League and currently sits atop the Spanish La Liga with 40 points. (NAN)

