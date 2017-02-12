Best gift ideas for him on Valentine's day - The Herald Nigeria

Valentine’s day is in a few days, and you must have been pondering about a present to give that special someone. As everyone knows, Valentine’s Day is an annual romantic event that is celebrated globally with fanfare, St. Valentine’s Day began as a liturgical celebration of one or more early Christian saints named Valentinus.

it is a time to express romantic appreciations to your spouse, lover, your kids and other persons that you love. However, this globally romantic occasion presents two challenges for people all over the world: The activities to engage in on this day and gift ideas for your loved ones. For now let us talk about gift ideas for him.

Let’s start with Wrist watches

Every guy owns a wrist watch and to many this is their most priced possessions and what they invest in most. Be that as it may, if you decide to buy a wrist watch for your man bear in mind it has to be exotic, over the top and original!!! So do not bother about going for the popular brands rather go for exclusive ones. I am sure he would not mind another exotic wrist watch in his collection.

Is he a game freak?

Gaming cd’s or consoles is not entirely a bad idea. Depending on how deep your pocket is, just choose one. Pay attention to the kind he likes or ask his friends. This is a perfect opportunity to keep him in one place trust me. Now with the gaming distraction he might never have time to cheat again. Think of it as killing a bird with two stones!

Make him meals yourself

Imagine making him about four different meals, packaging them properly for storage and taking them to his house, perfect surprise! Make the meals that could last for weeks so he would not eat out for the next couple of weeks. He will appreciate it and keep thinking about you as he eats the food trust me, remember the way to a mans heart? Good idea yes?

Die hard sport freak

These set of people are easy to impress, just get them everything branded by their favorite teams. You just need to recollect what sport he actually likes and what teams or players are his favorites. Again, according to your budget, get him their jerseys, hats, bands, scarfs… everything and customize them for that special feel. Don’t bother if he has them already, he is a freak remember and would not mind more.

Take him out for ones

Yes, turn the table for ones. Beat him to his planned game, take him somewhere exotic and nice. The place you secretly want him to take you to would be a perfect idea. Make sure he enjoys himself and give him a fabulous time to remember.

Perfumes, cologne and shoes

These could also be perfect gifts. Just make sure you know his taste when it comes to these things to avoid buying what he would not like. Remember to go for the exclusive brands and original products.

So, good luck in picking the best gift for your man. Happy Valentines day!

