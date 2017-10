Oloriegbe Taofeeqah, the best graduating student from the University of Ilorin has reportedly died after complaining of a little pain in her hand.

The student who was in Electrical Engineering department died on October, 15, 2017.

Late Taofeeqah, was supposed to attend her convocation in few days time before her untimely demise.

