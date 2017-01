Photos of former BBA star, Beverly Osu has landed the model in a potpourri as she has been called out as being a lesbian.

The BBA star who was some months ago slammed by the online community for showing off her boobs and a rather thinner body in an outfit has yet again incurred the wrath of Nigerians.

Beverly Osu took to her page to share the photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment