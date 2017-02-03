Beyonce Is A Proof That Blacks Are Dumb -Singer Blasts Africans - The Herald Nigeria

A South African Musician took to her cil media page to register her disappoval of the blind followings of American stars by Africans especially following the announcement made by Beyonce on Instagram.

Recall that Beyonce had two days ago revealed that she is expecting twins with her husband, Jay Z, an Instagram a post which has since broken the record for the most likes on the photo sharing app.

In reaction, the South African singer, Ntsiki Mazwai took to her page to slam Africans calling them ‘dumb’ and ‘starstruck’.

She noted that anytime Beyonce does anything, her action proves more than ever that her claims about Africans are true.

She wrote on her social media page:

