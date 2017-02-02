Beyonce Goes Nude In New Pregnancy Photoshoot - The Herald Nigeria

Following Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement yesterday which sent the internet into a frenzy, the star has again broken the internet.

Recall that Beyonce yesterday announced that she is expecting twins with her husband and rapper, Jay Z.

The announcement quickly went up in likes and shares as it beat the Selena Gomez’s record of the highest likes gathered on one Instagram post.

Following the news, the singer has shared some photos from her pregnancy shoot.

The singer posted the photos along with the caption:

“I have three hearts’ emblazoned across, in reference to her two babies, while giving a rare glimpse into her wedding day, holidays with her family and stunning behind the scenes shots of her life.”

Photos below:

