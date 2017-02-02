 Beyonce's Twins Break Instagram Record, Gets Name Suggestions From Fans - The Herald Nigeria

Beyonce’s Twins Break Instagram Record, Gets Name Suggestions From Fans

Excited Beyonce fans are not keeping their joy under check as they have taken to their social media page to start name suggestions.

This comes hours after the singer took to her Instagram account to share a good new that she along with her rapper husband, Jay Z are expecting twins.

The announcement which has gathered the most likes on photo sharing app, Instagram beat Selena Gomez’s Coca Cola photo from last year by over two hundred thousand likes.

Fans took to their social media page to make the following name suggestions for the Carter twins:

