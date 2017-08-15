Biafra Agitation: Nnamdi Kanu Is Insane, Deceiving Igbo People - Okorocha - The Herald Nigeria

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has slammed the leader of the pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, stating that he has made himself available as a tool to deceive the Igbo people.

The state governor while reacting to the agitation for Biafra led by the embattled IPOB leader stated in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Sam Onwuemedo, yesterday, that Nnamdi Kanu will lead his followers to doom.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony of the Staff of Office and certificates of recognition to sixteen traditional rulers in the state, Okorocha questioned the move behind the continued silence of traditional rulers in the South East and clergymen.

He said: “On IPOB, the cloud is gathering storm, nobody is talking even our traditional rulers, Pastors and leaders, this is bad for our people. If you will remember vividly that a few years ago, during the Civil War, it was a similar story.

“That was how it all started. At that time, we believed that the Ohafia warriors will be able to fight and disseminate the North. Now we are been deceived that IPOB will drive away Nigeria and give us Biafra. Even our Pastors, men of God and some leaders in the rural areas, nobody is speaking out against this action and the song of war is coming gradually like a desert encroachment.

“We fought the war and it was believed that the Igbos will learn from it but they still went ahead and developing the resources of other regions. There are 5 million Igbo living outside the shores of Igbo region. Any form of war will cause the Igbo over 3 trillion naira loss in properties and assets.

“No sane person will spread the message of division and war because it does not benefit the Igbo in any way. I urge you, traditional rulers, to speak against it and educate your people on the true state of things. Igbo need to build bridge of unity across the nation.”

