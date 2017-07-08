'It Is A Big Lie' - Abba Kyari Reacts To News About Evan's Disappearance - The Herald Nigeria

The highly intelligent police officer, Abba Kyari, who led the team that arrested the notorious kidnapper Evans has come out to embellish claims of the newspaper that the billionaire kidnapper kingpin had vanished from his prison cell.

Earlier this morning, a report was released alleging that the crime lord may have disappeared from where he was detained, coming on the heels of the lack of information surrounding the condition of the criminal mastermind.

Responding to the claims on his facebook page, the police officer referred to the news as being fake and a false headline, stating that the Nigerian Police would never joke with the security of the general population.

Read his post in the picture below,

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment