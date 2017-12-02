Former England manager, Sam Allardyce made a winning start at Everton as Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored second-half goals to defeat Huddersfield.

Allardyce, appointed as manager on an 18-month contract on Thursday, oversaw a performance that was strong on effort, even if short on quality at times.

Sigurdsson had a poor game overall, but finished neatly less than two minutes into the second half after Calvert-Lewin’s lovely angled back-flick played him in, BBC reports.

England youth forward Calvert-Lewin, Everton’s outstanding player, added a deserved goal when he ran on to Wayne Rooney’s pass and scored via a deflection off Mathias Jorgensen.

Laurent Depoitre nearly scrambled in a first-half goal for Huddersfield following a corner from Tom Ince, who fired into the side-netting after half-time.

But David Wagner’s side remain without a goal away from home since the opening day of the season, and have lost four league games in a row for the first time since 2000.

