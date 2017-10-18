The motorists and passersby of Ajose Adeogun Victoria Island were shockingly interrupted today as an unidentified scantily-clad lady halted all activities in order to take some photos.

The busty lady, who wore only a skimpy bikini, and her crew members forced motorists to stop and wait for almost an hour while she took some pictures.

The photos, which has gone viral online, has sparked outrage. The lady was accompanied by her photographer and some bouncers whom she paid to control the traffic.

See photos below;

