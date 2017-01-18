Bill seeking to remove restrictions on exportation of agricultural produce passes second reading

A bill for an Act to repeal export prohibition and to remove the restrictions placed on exportation of agricultural produce has passed second reading at the House of Representative.

The bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Francis Uduyok (Akwa-Ibom-PDP), seeks to support Federal Government’s effort in diversifying the economy and boosting agricultural production.

Uduyok, while leading the debate on the bill, said that farm produce affected by the prohibition included cassava, yam and rice.

He said removal of the restrictions would boost agricultural production in the country and would go a long way to stabilise the economy.

In his contribution, Rep. Diri Douye (Bayelsa-PDP) said it was important for the country to remove all restrictions to enhance transition from oil to agriculture.

He said the removal of all restrictions would set the stage for commercial agriculture, industrialisation, youth employment and infrastructural development.

Douye said in an era when idea rules the world, the removal of all restrictions would also boost research in Nigerian universities and institutes.

The lawmakers said that the removal of restrictions on exportation of agricultural produce would enable Nigerian farmers take advantage of other markets to boost the value of the naira.

However, the Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dogara, referred the bill to the Committees on Commerce, Agricultural Production and Services for further legislative actions. (NAN)

