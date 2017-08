Nigerian businessman and Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote celebrated the end of the Muslim fasting period in style.

Following the end of Ramadan, the billionaire businessman formed a business and billionaire club on his yacht to celebrate the end of the Muslim’s Ramadan fasting period.

On the yacht with Aliko Dangote were his super rich friends including billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, Donald Duke, Segun Awolowo, Tunde Ayeni, Niyi Adebayo & Sam Nwajoku.

See photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment