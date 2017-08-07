 Billionaire Daughter,DJ Cuppy shows off her father's Mansion in ikoyi

Photos: Billionaire Daughter, DJ Cuppy shows off her father’s Mansion In ikoyi

Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy who is based in London, recently arrived in Lagos and is back home with her family. She took to social media to show off her luxurious life.

The Award winning DJ who graduated this year from New york University with a Master’s degree in music business is the daughter of Femi Otedola, a Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and chairman of Forte Oil Plc, an importer of fuel products.

DJ Cuppy shared an outside view and also showed off her room which hasn’t changed since she was 13, with all her toys in place.

The Popular female disc jockey DJ cuppy is rumoured to be in a relationship with Victor Anichebe, the former West Brom Player.

Below are some of her photos:

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

