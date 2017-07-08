Why Billionaire Kidnap Kingpin, Evans' Family Members Abandoned Him In Prison - Police - The Herald Nigeria

Following the arrest of billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans, the police has revealed that his family members are yet to visit him in cell.

This comes following investigations which revealed that the crime lord sent N20 million to his wife in Ghana, Uchenna Precious, four days before his arrest.

Evans further claimed he bought his father two vehicles and gave him the sum of N3million to start a business despite contrary claims by his father who noted that he lives in abject poverty in the village.

A police source while speaking on the failure of the criminal lord’s friends and family to show up at the police station to access him said: “A lot of his family members benefitted from his ill-gotten wealth, so they are afraid to come close to the police station.

“Evans confirmed that he bought a car for his father and also gave him N3m. The police will recover such money and properties.

“We will soon get a warrant to pick his father up and possibly his mother, who also benefitted.”

Speaking on the whereabouts of the criminal kingpin, a Senior Police officer told SunNews: “He is okay and seriously cooperating with the police in its investigation. From the look of things, he might not spend up to three months in detention before he’s charged to court. As for his location, I assure you that he is in a protective custody somewhere out of town.”

The officer added, “a criminal is always a criminal, with the number of robbery cases and kidnappings to his credit, he is well known among criminals.

“Within the short period that he spent in our cell, he is already controlling inmates in the cell. They fear and respect him; we do not want to run the risk of allowing him to form another notorious group which is common amongst them.”

