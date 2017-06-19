Billionaire Kidnap Kingpin, Evans Takes Policemen To More Hideouts In Lagos, Makes More Confessions - The Herald Nigeria

Notorious Nigerian kidnap kingpin and criminal mastermind, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans has taken officials to more of his hideouts where he carries out his kidnapping and detention activities.

Evans who had some days ago revealed that he made over $7billion from the kidnapping trade adding that he paid a traditional ruler who was his native doctor 10 percent of his proceeds bringing his total payout to the native doctor to over N100 million led operatives to his hideouts located in Ejigbo and Igando areas of Lagos State.

The notorious kidnap kingpin and criminal mastermind who had until his arrest been declared wanted in states across the country including Lagos, Anambra and Enugu States, took policemen to the hideouts where he carries out his operations.

He revaled yesterday that he has not seen his father in a long time adding that he took care of him by buying him two vehicles from the proceeds of his trade.

The confession comes contrary to his father’s claim as the kidnap kingpin’s father claimed he lives in poverty adding that his former wife and Evans’ mother pushed him into the trade.

Evans further added that the vehicles he bought his father are currently in his village compound adding that he gave his father the sum of N3 million to start his fish and pig farming business.

Evans revealed during the Igando hideout visit, located at Green Street, that he kept five persons including Chief James Uduji and Francis Umeh at the Igando den. He further noted that he was pushed to vacate the property when people started suspecting his activities in the area.

He added that he rented the apartment in 2014 and kept his victim, Francis Umeh for five months in the apartment before he moved to the other house in Ejigbo.

Evans took detectives to another of his hideouts located at Orisunmbare by hospital junction in Jakande estate, Lagos.

Residents of the area were alerted by the heavy presence of security agents and expressed their shock that such activities had taken place in their area without anyone suspecting.

Evans while speaking to Vanguard revealed that he used to help his family members a lot including children of his father’s other wives. He added that his father lived a wayward life that made him divorce his mother.

