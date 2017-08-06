 Birdstrike forces Medview Airline to abort Saudi-bound flight

A Saudi-bound flight operated by Medview Airline was on Saturday night aborted at the Ilorin Airport due to birdstrike.

The airline confirmed the development in a statemen by its media consultant, Mr Obuke Oyibhota, on Sunday in Lagos.

Oyibhota said the B767 aircraft carrying 222 pilgrims was taxiing for takeoff when it was struck by a brood of birds, forcing the pilot to abort the flight.

“The 222 pilgrims were de-boarded without incident, and arrangements are being made to provide another aircraft to airlift them today (Sunday),” he said.

 

 

He, however, assured all pilgrims that the schedule for their transportation to the holy land would not be affected by the incident.

He said the airline last night flew a team of engineers and others to Ilorin to get the aircraft back to service. (NAN)

