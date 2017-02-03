Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe Takes The Lead With Our Daily Manna 2017 Annual World Anointing Night - The Herald Nigeria

The annual Interdenominational night vigil organised by Our Daily Manna Prayer Ministry every January is usually power-packed because the vigil holds after the 21 days fasting of the ministry and its members. The 2017 edition tagged, NIGHT OF EVIDENCE, was no different, if anything, it was stupendously powerful.

The event held at the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos, on 27th January and as usual the gathering recorded a huge turnout of people consisting of hundreds of thousands. The arena was exciting, expectant and eventful as the hundreds of thousands of non-denominational members praised and worshipped God in humility, whilst raising their different prayer points to Heaven for a miracle.

The various testimonies of miraculous healings, childbirths, and financial breakthroughs were given by members of the congregation, testifying of God’s miraculous goodness in their lives. The Manna Voices Choir, the Children Orchestra group, several praise and worship ministrations and the ‘War Against Haman’ prayer sessions, all heralded the welcome speech which was given by Pastor Flora Kwakpovwe, the wife of the Bishop. She prayed as well as welcomed the various Manna Mountains (INTERDENOMINATIONAL) across the world, before introducing her husband, Bishop Dr Chris Kwakpovwe to the altar.

When Bishop Dr Chris Kwakpovwe started speaking, he notified the crowd of the strict security screenings because of the plans of some people to cause stampede in the event. He enjoined the crowd that they should look up to Jesus and see Him all the way instead of him a mere mortal in preparations for their breakthroughs and deliverance that night.

The Bishop also prayed for Nigeria and the three tiers of government. He prayed especially for the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinabjo. He also announced that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and his wife sent individual representatives to the event. He called on Mrs Folashade Adekoya, the Head of Service who was there on behalf of Gov. Ambode to read Ambode’s goodwill message, and she was followed by Mrs Joke Adeyemi, who represented Mrs Ambode’s message.

Then came the preaching of the Word by Bishop Dr Chris Kwakpowve, followed by strong Prophetic Declarations as well as onstage deliverance of people from various levels of afflictions and challenges. It was a night of instant healing, wonders and salvation. At the end of the event, the lives of the congregation who came from over 100 countries were transformed and there was evidence that they had been in God’s presence and experienced Him in His fullness.

It would be recalled that Bishop Dr Chris Kwakpovwe was also honoured recently with an Award (Delta Icon) in Delta State for his contribution to Christiandom and the marvelous inspiration his daily devotional book, Our Daily Manna, is doing in the lives of people all over the world.

More feathers are also on the offing and we will sure keep you updated, while you watch out for his various yearly activities. He can be seen one on one via a text to this number: +234 818-644 9126.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment