Bishop David Oyedepo opens up about recent near death experience

David Oyedepo, the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has opened up on his near-death experience in a recent plane crash.

Addressing the church on Friday at the headquarters, Bishop Oyedepo revealed that Pastor E.A Adeboye had paid him an unplanned visit at his house where the RCCG pastor had prayed for him, saying that he saw a vision concerning him.

Oyedepo said the plane crash which was Miraculously averted was a spiritual attack.

In his words;

: “According to the word of God, before the great and dreadful day of the Lord will hit the earth, there will be a restoration of sonship and fatherhood to the body of Christ.

“On Friday preceding the journey that we made, my father in the Lord showed up at 6:30 early in the morning and saw a vision and wasn’t sleeping, and said, ‘Lord, Lord, why seek the living among the dead? No, no…’ So, he took off and landed here before 6:30 am. No, there was no idea that he was coming, and there was no discussion after it. The heart of the father will be drawn to the heart of the son to defend.

“Understand what I’m saying. You don’t have an inheritance in a pastor; you don’t have in a teacher. Many of us have teachers all our lives. Did they share anything with you when they died? Did any teacher write your name in his will? You only have an inheritance with a father. A good man leaves an inheritance for his children to inherit. Fatherhood is not an accolade, it is a revelation. So, that was not technical failure, it was a spiritual attack that Jesus averted.

“Every prophet sent to you is ordained a father. Elisha shouted: ‘My father! My father!‘ He was the son of Sherphat. Elijah was not his biological father, but he was a prophet sent to him…Every prophet sent to you is sent as a father, not as brother, not as an uncle, not as a friend. I have enjoyed this kind of covering all my life.”

However the pilot, Captain Samuel Adegoga described the incident as a mechanical malfunction.

One of the pastors in the church, Pastor Adebisi, read a statement narrating how the accident almost happened.

“The main malfunction we had in the Cyprus-Israel flight was a stabilizer twin-motor failure. During the said flight that we had the twin motor failure, the auto-pilot could no longer exert the desired pressure to keep the aircraft in the required altitude for stability flight.

“The captain disconnected the auto-pilot, took and returned the aircraft to the required altitude for that phase of the flight. Because the aircraft was out of trim during this takeover, the aircraft abruptly pitched off with much pitch force.

“The captain counteracted it with a pitch downforce. These counterforces caused turbulence and movement in the cabin and cargo hold. Heavy items in the cargo section fell from their compartment, making a loud noise, ” the pilot wrote.

“We thank the God of this commission for making the pilot to react promptly. Similar failures in the past have resulted in fatal accidents due to lateness of pilot’s reaction,” Adebisi added.

This would be the third time bishop Oyedepo would be involved in a near mishap.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

