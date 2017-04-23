Bishop Kukah: N42m Tithe Is Chicken Feed - The Herald Nigeria

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah referred to the N42m tithe paid by a man into a church account in Benue state as chicken feed.

In an interview with Tobi Aworinde, he opined that the amount paid as tithe is chicken feed when compared to what contractors and businessmen and women are paying to the corrupt clergy, who are usually partners in crime and claim to be praying for rich people.

When asked if the Christian Associaton of Nigeria should interfere in such cases, he responded by asking the association would, seeing as they do not have an anti-corruption wing.

He also indicated that he was of neutral stance to the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), indicating that they should be less preoccupied with politics and should focus on the anti-corruption war to which they are tasked.

He also lauded the whistleblowing initiative used by the government to fish out misappropriated monies hidden unscrupulously in various areas of the country and also added that while it yielded results at the present time, the government and the people still need to be innovative in their fight against corruption and its perpetrators.

So, it is important to check and cross-check your facts. You should educate us by telling us what really happened now that the right hand knows what the left is doing.

