Bishop Obinim Buys Customised Range Rover Worth $168,000 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Controversial Ghanaian Bishop Daniel Obinim who was in the news months ago for beating his church members who engaged in fornication has acquired for himself a luxury ride.

The leader of the International God’s Way Church, Angel Obinim, as he fondly calls himself who revealed that he will soon become God last year added the Range Rover Vogue worth $168,000 to his fleet.

The spiritual leader in addition to the newly acquired luxury automobile has 8 Range Rovers, 5 Infinity SUVs and 3 Chryslers according to local reports in Ghana.

See Photo of his newly acquired SUV below:

