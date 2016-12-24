 Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashain's Relationship Makes Amazing Recovery - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashain’s Relationship Makes Amazing Recovery

rob-kardashian-and-blac-chyna-3-600x600

The last has not been heard of the relationship issues plaguing Rob Kardashian and fiancee, Blac Chyna’s union.

Recall that the couple made their breakup known to the world via social media after a compromising message between Chyna and her friend was leaked on her social media page by hackers.

The couple shortly after the breakup took to their social media accounts to engage in a war of words after media reported that Blac Chyna emptied Rob’s apartment taking everything including the furniture.

However, in a miraculous turn of events, the couple are back together.

As of Friday, the controversial couple seem to have found a way around their differences and have thus patched things up ahead of the holidays.

This was revealed on sock designer, Arthur George’s page as the couple shared a Snapchat photo with both in a loving embrace.

blac-chyna-rob-kardashian

Also, the couple shared with the world videos of the gifts they got from the Kardashian family including Kris Jenner’s.

blac-chyna-rob-kardashian

blac-chyna-rob-kardashian

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar