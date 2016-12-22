Blac Chyna claims Adidas wants her to represent their brand, but she wants the same deal as Kylie Jenner - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Blac Chyna says she is in talks with Adidas to land her own shoe deal, just like Kylie Jenner. She says Adidas only wants to pay her $250,000 but that she found it insulting since they paid Kylie Jenner $1m for her own deal.

According to sources close to Chyna, Adidas has offered her a two-shoe contract, with an option for a third at $250k.

In addition to the shoes, Adidas allegedly wants Chyna to appear at media events and wear the athletic gear out in public.

Her attorney, Walter Mosley, who was mentioned in the hacked text messages over the weekend, has been back and forth in negotiations to get a better pay check for Chyna.

