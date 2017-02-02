Blac Chyna poses nude in body paint - The Herald Nigeria

Two and a half months after giving birth, Blac Chyna is daring to bare it all.

The glamour model and nail salon owner on Wednesday posted photos of herself wearing nothing but white and green body paint markings on her Instagram page.

They mark the most revealing pics Chyna has posted since she gave birth to daughter Dream, her second child and first with fiancée Rob Kardashian, in November.

She captioned one NSFW pic “Queen,” another, “Bold” and another, “History.” Wednesday marked the start of Black History Month in the United States.

