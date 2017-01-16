Blac Chyna Steps Out With Separate Nannies For Her Children - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Blac Chyna is up and about after the delivery of her child, Dream, nine weeks ago.

The model was spotted with both of her children, King Cairo, whom she had with rapper, Tyga and Dream with Rob Kardashian.

However, to avoid conflict of interest, the model contracted separate nannies to manage her children as one was captured tending to the Kardashian baby while another tended to Tyga’s 4-year-old son.

The mother and her children were pictured together in Calabasas, LA where they enjoyed the hot afternoon outdoors.

